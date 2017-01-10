Pedestrian struck by car in Halifax ticketed for failing to yield to traffic
The 48-year-old woman crossed the road outside of a crosswalk and in front of an SUV, which didn't have enough time to stop.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A pedestrian who was hit by a car after walking out in front of traffic in Halifax has been ticketed.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday police responded to a vehicle/pedestrian collision in the 700 block of the Bedford Highway.
A SUV was travelling inbound when a woman entered the roadway, police said. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk, and the vehicle did not have enough time to stop before striking the woman.
The pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken by paramedics to the hospital.
The 48-year-old woman was issued a summary offence ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act for crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk zone, and failing to yield to traffic.