Bier Markt hiring for Halifax location to open this summer

A national chain bar coming to Halifax could be good for competition and draw more people downtown according to advocates and business owners, but one expert says the market is “pretty full.”

Earlier this week, listings for various jobs including chef and general manager at a new “downtown Halifax” Bier Markt location went up on Workopolis, confirming rumours swirling around the hospitality industry for months.

There was no specific address or opening date attached to the postings besides “this summer.”

Gordon Stewart, executive director of the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia (RANS) said a place like Bier Markt could do well here since beer is still the “number one sales market by far.”

The success of the craft beer industry means import beers often do well too, he said, but added at some point the beer market “is going to get saturated.”

“The marketplace is getting pretty full right now. There’s a lot of seats in the downtown core and there isn’t any new market per se but there’s lots more competition,” Stewart said Wednesday.

Stewart said while sales have been strong, the profitability is not as strong as it should be in the industry overall - which usually means “some people will have to fall off in order to be profitable enough for some people to stay on.”

Bier Markt has locations in Toronto as well as Ottawa, St.John’s, and Montreal with a focus on brews, food, sports and music and more than 150 beers from over 30 countries. It’s part of the Cara group of restaurants, which include East Side Marios, Harvey’s, Swiss Chalet and others.

Stewart said he’d heard unconfirmed reports the Markt might go in the new Nova Centre, although added there’s a fair amount of commercial spaces opening up along Barrington Street or in buildings like The Maple.

Marcel Khoury, co-owner of HFX Sports Bar & Grill and the Alehouse, said he’s not worried about losing business since the Bier Markt isn’t too similar to his or other bars in the city -- plus anything attracting people to the urban core away from the outskirts "benefits everyone."

Khoury also said he thought it was “pretty much general knowledge” the Bier Markt would end up in the Nova Centre, and believes there’s still room in the industry since there were “a lot more” bars here in the 1990s.

Paul MacKinnon, executive director of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, said there’s always questions about how well independent places like Stillwell or the Stubborn Goat will do in the face of chains, but said the area has long had a bent towards supporting local bars.

“People will either embrace it or not, but from our perspective more restaurants the better, and the more different ones the better too,” MacKinnon said.