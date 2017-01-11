Crown appealing no-jail sentence for former Nova Scotia teacher on sex charges

The Crown is appealing the sentence of a former school teacher found guilty of sex crimes.

A notice of appeal has been filed with the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal asking that the court impose a new sentence of at least two years in prison for Carolyn Amy Hood.

Hood, 40, of Stellarton was sentenced in December to a 15-month conditional sentence order that includes 12 months’ house arrest followed by two years’ probation. Hood admitted to two counts of luring, sexual interference and sexual exploitation. The charges were laid in relation to offences involving teenage boys from Feb. 1 to Sept. 30, 2013.

She was teaching Grade 6 at Thorburn Consolidated at the time when it was a Primary to Grade 9 school. The defence argued during an eight-day trial that Hood was not criminally responsible at the time because of a mental disorder, but the court wasn’t convinced by this argument and rendered guilty verdicts on all four charges.

The Crown had asked the court during the sentencing hearing to consider a sentence of four years.

As part of her conditional sentence, the judge imposed conditions that restrict Hood for 10 years from being near a park or swimming area where people under the age 16 are present, being within two kilometres of the victims’ homes, seeking employment that involves being in a position of trust with people under the age of 16, having any contact with a person under the age of 16, except her own children, unless it is in the supervision of an adult.