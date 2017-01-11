News / Halifax

Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tries to jump out window to escape

Police were still investigating first incident when the culprits were said to have returned.

Metro file photo

A home was broken into not once, but twice in the same night.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers were first called to a house in the 5000 block of Harvey Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after it was reported more than one person forced their way into a residence and stole some things.

After police continued their investigation offsite, officers were called back to the same residence in the city's south end at 1 a.m. Wednesday and told the suspects returned and forced their way in again.

A 22-year-old Halifax man was eventually arrested inside the residence, police say, while a 19-year-old man was taken into custody by officers before he attempted to jump out of a second-storey window.

There is no word yet on possible charges.

