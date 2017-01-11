Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tries to jump out window to escape

A home was broken into not once, but twice in the same night.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers were first called to a house in the 5000 block of Harvey Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after it was reported more than one person forced their way into a residence and stole some things.

After police continued their investigation offsite, officers were called back to the same residence in the city's south end at 1 a.m. Wednesday and told the suspects returned and forced their way in again.

A 22-year-old Halifax man was eventually arrested inside the residence, police say, while a 19-year-old man was taken into custody by officers before he attempted to jump out of a second-storey window.