Halifax lawyer says if street checked, you have the right to tell police to 'pound sand'

You have the right to tell police to “pound sand” if you get street checked, according to a Halifax lawyer. The problem is, that’s easier said than done.

Data released this week by both Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP show that black people are more than three times more likely than white people to be street checked.

Street checks are, according to police, “when an officer either observes somebody or something going on or has an interaction or conversation with someone.” The officer then creates a record of that interaction, which is filed in a police database.

“The police have no ability to legally require you to stop and answer questions and provide ID unless you are under arrest or unless they are writing you a ticket,” lawyer David Fraser said in an interview.

“You have the legal right to tell them to go pound sand, but are you really gonna do that?”

Fraser said, as a middle-aged white man, he’d be pretty confident in doing so, but probably still wouldn’t.

“Would somebody who’s in fact part of a minority group reasonably think they can tell somebody to pound sand and walk away from it without any further ado? I don’t think so,” he said.

“If you want to exercise your rights, you just say, ‘Am I being detained? Am I free to go?’ And if the answer to being detained is no, then am I free to go, yes, then you just walk away.”

Fraser believes police should “hit pause” on street checks till they’ve determined whether they have any positive effect.

“The only information we have is that it’s generally a negative because you’re collecting personal information about people against their will, you’re coercing them, you’re intimidating them, you’re stopping them on the street and you’re interfering with their constitutional rights,” he said.