Halifax police arrest two young men after double break-in during same night
HALIFAX — A Halifax home faced two break-ins within hours overnight on Tuesday.
Police say officers were first called to a house in the 5000 block of Harvey Street around 6:30 p.m. after one person forced their way into a residence and stole items.
After police continued their investigation offsite, officers were called back to the same residence in the city's south end at 1 a.m. today.
They were informed the suspects had returned and forced their way in again.
Investigators say a 22-year-old Halifax man was eventually arrested inside the residence, while a 19-year-old man was taken into custody by officers before he attempted to jump out of a second-storey window.