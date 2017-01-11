Halifax Mounties stopping higher percentage of black people in street checks

RCMP in Halifax are conducting a higher percentage of street checks on black people than their Halifax Regional Police counterparts.

Data posted online by the national police force shows that in the 10 years between March 2006 and March 2016, black people accounted for 12 per cent of RCMP street checks in Halifax Regional Municipality. According to Statistics Canada data from 2011, black people make up only 3.59 per cent of the municipality’s population.

Earlier this week, data released by Halifax Regional Police showed 11.08 per cent of people they street checked were black, meaning black people are more than three times more likely than white people to be street checked.

The RCMP data also shows that in the first 10 months of 2016, 41 per cent of the 1,246 people street checked were black.

In HRM, RCMP are responsible for policing the Cole Harbour, Sackville, Tantallon, Musquodoboit Harbour, Sheet Harbour, and North Central districts.

More than half of the street checks conducted in 2016 were in the Cole Harbour district, which includes North and East Preston and Cherrybrook. In that district, 93 per cent of people street checked between Jan. 1 and the end of October 2016, were black.

In a document posted to the Halifax website, an RCMP analyst explains that more than 300 of those checks -- about 70 per cent of them -- happened between Apr. 1 and Jul. 31, 2016 after a spate of gun violence in the municipality.

“In the month of April there was significant increase in manpower in the Preston Zone to curb violence – even then there were shootings/attempt homicides,” the report reads.