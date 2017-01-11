The great indoors: Halifax company brings camping to your living room

Want to camp but hate the cold? Or maybe you just doubt your outdoor skills?

In the Halifax area (and up to 100 kilometres beyond), you can now have a customized indoor camping slumber party.

The snow and ice-free camp experience includes tents, lanterns, faux fire, outdoor sounds, pillows, and even campfire food depending on the package you choose.

Since launching the indoor camp experience in November, East Coast Glamping has been “flat-out” busy.

“Last year as we were putting all our (camping) inventory away at the end of October I was looking at it and was trying to figure out how we could keep it going,” said owner Cyndi Sweeney.

That’s how Camp Glamp was born. Although the typical age range so far has been three to about 12, the Hammonds Plains resident said they customize parties to any age.

“You get a market where parents feel kids are a bit too young and they don’t want them all sleeping out overnight in a tent, and so that’s where Camp Glamp comes in because it’s an indoor experience,” she said.

“It can be outdoors as well in a day time setting and it can move indoors at night for the kids sleeping inside the house. I haven’t seen anything else out there quite like it.”

With a star projector for the ceiling and a sound machine to recreate the noise of crickets, a river, and other forest sounds, Sweeney said it’s a small way to give children who’ve never camped a taste of what the experience could be like.

However, adults are also expressing an interest in the service, leading Sweeney to tweet that Camp Glamp is #notjustforkids.

“Before Christmas we set up at a woman’s house and she was showcasing local companies and there were different vendors there,” Sweeney recalled.

“All of the women (gathered) around the faux campfire and were hanging out with the pillows and lying in the tent and they were laughing and saying ‘We need to do a party for ourselves.’ So I suppose there is some appeal there for sure. I love it myself.”