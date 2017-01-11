Nico Hischier has four points as Halifax Mooseheads skate past Charlottetown Islanders

Two of Halifax’s newest players came back to haunt their old team on Wednesday night.

In his third game with the Mooseheads, 20-year-old Jake Coughler scored his first goal as a Moosehead against his old club, the Charlottetown Islanders, in a 4-1 win at Scotiabank Centre.

“It’s a good feeling to get that first one out of the way and it just so happened to be against the old team, which is pretty fun,” said Coughler.

It was goalie Blade Mann-Dixon who stole the show and helped the Mooseheads escape with a win despite being outshot 39-18.

In the first period, Mann-Dixon turned away 13 shots from his former club while the Moose only managed one shot and struggled to get past a re-tooled veteran Islanders blueline.

A wild scramble in the crease in the final two minutes of regulation while on the penalty kill was another highlight.

“I was flopping all over the place,” said Mann-Dixon of the final minutes. “I didn’t have time to get up so I stayed down. It hit me in the chest and then it went back door. I sprawled across and got lucky.”

Nico Hischier opened the scoring at 13:00 of the second period, after missing a penalty shot earlier in the period. Hischier’s 27th goal came when he ripped a shot off a pass from Max Fortier.

The Swiss forwward returned the favour later in the period, feeding a pass to Fortier for a goal, his league-leading 65th point of the season.

Hischier was given a breather on Sunday after a busy December playing for Switzerland in the world juniors and looked energized as he finished the night with two goals and two assists, giving him 58 points in 34 games.

Defenceman Walter Flower returned to the lineup after going down with an injury on Nov. 18. Winger Connor Moynihan also came back from injury, out since Dece. 3. With the return of Jocktan Chainey against Saint John last Sunday, the Moose are almost back to full strength with Barrett Dachyshyn the only injured player on the roster.

Charlottetown sniper François Beauchemin scored his second goal in three games since joining the team after a trade deadline deal with the Val-d’Or Foreurs. Beauchemin is tied for second in QMJHL goal scoring with 29.