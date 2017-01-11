Nova Scotia man facing charges for stealing $4,000 ring
Edward Whitty of Sydney Mines is charged with stealing the ring from a jewelry store on Dec.27.
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a $4,000 ring.
Cape Breton Regional Police were called to London Jewelers on Charlotte Street in Sydney on Dec.27, where staff reported that a man had taken a ring.
Patrol officers and a K9 team immediately searched the area, but could not find the suspect at the time.
Further investigation, including information from the public, led police to identify Edward Joseph Thomas Whitty, 29, of Sydney Mines as the suspect.
Police also recovered the stolen ring, valued at over $4,000.
Whitty was arrested Tuesday and remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre pending his Sydney provincial court appearance Wednesday, to face charges of theft and six breaches of previous conditions.