Nova Scotia man facing charges for stealing $4,000 ring

A Nova Scotia man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a $4,000 ring.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to London Jewelers on Charlotte Street in Sydney on Dec.27, where staff reported that a man had taken a ring.

Patrol officers and a K9 team immediately searched the area, but could not find the suspect at the time.

Further investigation, including information from the public, led police to identify Edward Joseph Thomas Whitty, 29, of Sydney Mines as the suspect.

Police also recovered the stolen ring, valued at over $4,000.