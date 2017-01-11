Nova Scotia woman dies at 107, leaves a legacy of joy

Although there were struggles, there was also a lot of joy and laughter in Jeanette Brown’s life - right to the end.

Brown, who was 107 years old, died on Jan. 6, but left her family and friends with many wonderful memories.

“She had a great day on her 107th birthday and got world-wide attention,” said her granddaughter Jeanette Paris.

“At Christmas I had dinner with her at the nursing home (Wynn Park Villa) and we sang songs, and she was just smiling.

“On New Year’s Day I went in and told her it was 2017 and she said, ‘Imagine that!’”

She said her grandmother often asked her what was in the news.

“She didn’t want to miss a thing. She loved family, she loved education and she was always thinking of others and what they might need.”

She noticed Brown’s health failing more during the last couple of months and feels she was ready to go.

Pastor Brian O. Johnston, of Zion United Baptist Church (which Brown attended in her youth), and Rev. Lori Ramsey, of St. John’s Anglican (which she later attended) will officiate during a celebration of her life on Thursday.