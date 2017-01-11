Sentencing in drunk driving case 'some relief' but still heartwrenching for family, friends

The 4.5 year prison sentence given to a Beaver Bank man responsible for a drunk driving crash that claimed the lives of two passengers may provide “some relief,” but definitely doesn’t take away the pain.

Anissa Aldridge, Atlantic Region director for MADD Canada, described Tuesday’s sentencing of Anthony Lloyd Cox, 22, as “heartwrenching” for family and friends of the victims.

“In some ways there was some form of relief that something was decided, but you can never say that anyone is happy with the outcome or satisfied with the length of time,” Aldridge said in an interview.

“At the risk of sounding trite, the families and loved ones received a lifelong sentence, so 4.5 years is really nothing in the whole realm of things.”

Cox was the driver of the Honda Civic that crashed near 2028 Beaver Bank Rd. on Oct. 18, 2015.

A male passenger, Gregory Goulding, 21, died at the scene. Danielle Hudson, 22, died later in hospital. A third passenger, Miranda MacIsaac, 19, was injured.

Besides the 4.5 year prison term, Cox was banned from driving for five years.

“It was fair if you study the history of sentencing here in Nova Scotia. Of the cases that were mentioned, certainly (Cox’s sentence) was in the mean…The range was roughly three to seven years for similar cases and situations,” she said.

“It’s just not enough. And while I understand that Mr. Cox showed remorse and certainly he was crying in the courtroom when he addressed the families and apologized and said that he was sorry, it is a criminal offence and two lives were lost and several affected greatly. If not destroyed.”

Aldridge said those impacted by drunk driving are always welcome to attend the MADD Halifax chapter sharing circles held every six weeks.

“Even if you’ve lost someone 20 years ago, you may still to this day be working on what that loss means for you,” she said.