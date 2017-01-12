Dartmouth mother-daughter duo wins $1-million lottery prize

Marilyn Boylan always told her children she’d win the lottery - and last week she proved it.

After seeing her winning numbers in the Jan. 6 LOTTO MAX draw, Boylan called her daughter Tracy Boylan right away and told her they would be claiming the prize together.

“I always told my children – I’m going to win the lottery someday,” Marilyn said in an Atlantic Lottery release Thursday.

Tracy remembers her mother welcoming less-fortunate people into their home when they knocked on the door, and despite working full time as a single mom, Marilyn always put her children first.

“I worked long hours to put food in their stomach, a roof over their head and clothes on their back,” Marilyn said in the release. “You add a little water to the soup pot and you do what you have to do.”

Marilyn and Tracy picked up their $1-million cheque toon Thursday at the Atlantic Lottery office in Dartmouth.

The mother-and-daughter duo was one of 18 MAXMILLIONS winners for the Jan. 6 draw, and the only one in Atlantic Canada.

One of the items on Marilyn’s new to-do list is to apply for a passport. She would like to travel to England next year and attend Crufts, one of the world’s largest dog shows.

The Family Drug Centre on Portland Street in Dartmouth sold the winning ticket and will receive a one per cent seller’s prize.