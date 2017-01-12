Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: Beats, boats, art and concerts

Beats ‘n Boats: The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic’s Small Craft Room will become another dimension and come alive Saturday night through the use of multiple projectors and custom animations. Circus arts, local music producers and beat makers, dancing and refreshments come together for this unique production. The show runs from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are $31.18 including fees and taxes and can be bought online, https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/beats-n-boats-tickets-30826410624 .

Skid Row: ‘Youth Gone Wild,’ ‘I Remember You’ and ‘18 And Life.’ These were just a few of the hits for the band that enjoyed popularity from 1986 to 1996. The band, without former front man Sebastian Bach, rocks on and are performing at Casino Nova Scotia’s Schooner Showroom on Saturday night at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 and available via www.ticketatlantic.com .

Get your groove on: Want to dance? There’s a bellydance free trial day on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Happy Soul Dance Studios, 3809 Oxford St. Visit Sari Oriental Motion on Facebook for details. If contra dancing is more your style, head to All Nations Church at 2535 Robie St. on Saturday night for the first contra dance of 2017. Intro to the basics for newbies starts at 7:30 p.m. Dance runs from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $10 admission, $8 or less for small budgets. Email info@halifaxcontra.ca for more.

The Air You Breathe Is Metallic: The visiting artist show by James Hoff is at NSCAD’s Anna Leonowens Gallery until Jan. 21. At the heart of the project is Yosemite, the American state park that has become socially digitized by Apple’s appropriation of the name for a version of its operating system. The centerpiece of this exhibition is a live, ongoing video stream of Google’s Street View walking tour of Yosemite. Hoff has modified it so it reacts and moves to sounds from gallery visitors and a soundtrack he has created. Weekend hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. 902-494-8223.