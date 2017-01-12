Special diet payments part of Nova Scotia department's program review:minister

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's community services minister says her department is considering what to do about funding around special diet allowances as part of an ongoing examination of its social assistance programs.

Joanne Bernard says that part of that examination will include any information forwarded by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission which was ordered by a judge on Wednesday to re-examine a complaint alleging discrimination around the payments.

A group of five social assistance recipients and the North End Community Health Centre in Halifax allege the government has discriminated because it has failed to increase the special dietary rates for people with disabilities since 1996, while increasing the basic food allowance recipients receive 11 times over that 20-year period.

Bernard won't comment on the judge's ruling, but says her department does spend a significant portion of its benefits budget for special diets at $8.8 million.

She says the special needs program hasn't been revamped since 2001 and "all issues are on the table" as part of the overall departmental review.