Young women gather at Province House to celebrate 100 years of voting rights

Sarah Toole finds it hard to imagine women have only had to right to vote for 100 years.

Toole, 22, was one of more than 30 young women from across Nova Scotia who gathered at Province House on Thursday to mark the 100-year anniversary of women’s enfranchisement in Canada.

“You think 100 years is a long time but that’s your grandmother or great grandmother, and she didn’t have that right to vote,” the Acadia University student said.

“It’s something that I take for granted, but it’s very important for me. I need to step on the path that I know my grandmother couldn’t have taken.”

Toole is also representing the federal riding of Cumberland-Colchester in Ottawa as part of the Daughters of the Vote event in March.

Initiated by Equal Voice Canada, that event will see one woman from every federal riding in Canada represent their communities by taking seats in Parliament on International Women’s Day, March 8.

More than 60 young women between the ages of 18 and 23 from across Nova Scoria applied for the 11 spots.

“For me it’s very symbolic. My great, great grandfather was in line to be a premier when he died, so today is very important to me to be taking his seat in the legislature,” Toole said during an interview at Province House on Thursday.

“I’m excited to be going to Ottawa to make my family proud and to know that some day, that’s where I’m aspiring to be, to have my own seat there.”

Dalhousie University student Sarah Dobson will represent the riding of Halifax West in Ottawa as part of Daughters of the Vote. She worked as a Province House page and also aspires to a career in politics.

“I think events like this are so important because you need to see people like yourself as role models if you want to pursue a (political) career,” Dobson said.

“It’s great to get to meet some of the women who are forging that path for the next generation. I am very honoured to be chosen.”