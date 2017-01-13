Driver, pedestrian ticketed for separate collisions in Halifax and Dartmouth

Police have laid charges this week against a driver and pedestrian in two separate collisions.

On Oct.28, 2016 at 7:43 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle/pedestrian collision at the intersection of Knightsridge Drive and Dunbrack Street in Halifax, a release said Friday.

A 21-year-old man turning left from Langbrae Drive onto Dunbrack Street struck a 44-year-old woman crossing Dunbrack in a marked crosswalk. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

This Thursday, the driver was issued summary offence tickets for failing to yield to pedestrian at walk light, failing to immediately stop at the scene of an accident, and failing to render reasonable assistance to a person injured in an accident.

On Jan.4 at about 8:50 p.m., police responded to a vehicle/pedestrian collision in the area of Albro Lake and Victoria roads in Dartmouth. A 47-year-old man driving westbound on Albro Lake Road struck a pedestrian after travelling through the intersection of Victoria Road.

The 26-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries that were later determined to be non-life-threatening.