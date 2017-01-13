Halifax considers specialized rat team as rodent population explodes

Halifax has an increasingly visible rat problem, and is considering a specialized team to launch a counter-attack.

The port city's rat population seemed to explode last summer, mainly because of a mild winter and a spike in downtown construction projects that drove thousands of rats out of their old haunts near the waterfront.

The problem seemed to be particularly bad near the city's old, empty downtown library, where dozens of rats could be spotted on any given day scurrying around the building and adjacent park.

Next week, regional councillors will discuss a new report that recommends educating the public about rodent management.

It also suggests requiring developers to include rodent control in their construction mitigation plans.