Halifax Heroes: Paul Vinneau is shovelling up random acts of kindness across our city

Among the tattoos visible on Paul Vienneau’s arms are a shovel and a water bottle.

They’re a reminder of what he’s doing with his life and why.



In the winter, you’ll often find Vienneau in his wheelchair chopping away at ice and snow to help clear sidewalks, crosswalks, drains and street corners.

When we met late last week, his hands were sore and he was “rocking tennis elbow” from clearing snow and ice following a storm.

“Because of the way that the weather works, whoever did the corners on Spring Garden did a really great job, but overnight there’s wind, people walking and other things and it gets covered,” he said.

On hot summer days, Vienneau can sometimes be found handing out bottles of water to passersby on Spring Garden Road. "Just because."

The accessibility/inclusivity advocate was recommended as a Halifax Hero for his passion and dedication towards working to make the city a better place.

“I don’t just stop at trying to improve things for the disabled. When things work for me or when they work for the least abled among us, it improves things for everybody,” he said.

Vienneau garnered public attention in January 2015 after spending more than six hours one day busting away at crosswalk ice that had for seven days impeded his ability to cross the street to pay a bill.

“I went through lunch, rush hour and supper hour of people watching me do this. I decided not to get angry,” he recalled.

“It wasn’t about ‘Oh poor disabled Paul.’ It was just a citizen who happened to be in a chair.”

That winter, he spent more than 80 volunteer hours clearing 25 unique locations of ice and snow. Vienneau said he’s pleased things in the city have started improving.

"They’re trying to take into account how the jobs they do are going to affect the people in the neighbourhoods. Is it perfect yet? No, but it’s only been two years and there have been huge strides,” he said.

“They’re redoing every street corner from Robie to Barrington on Spring Garden in a barrier-free style I thought would take 20 years to do, yet they did it this summer. They’ve been replacing them out in the county as well with this new style of corner that they didn’t have plans for until recently.”

Vienneau said he was reluctant to be labelled a hero for doing something that he considers meaningful.

“My injury happened when I was 22, but there are people whose whole lives have been fighting for this struggle for independence, for just pure equality of access to things that everybody takes for granted,” he said.

“To be a part of this history of fighting for our equal access to things, this is truly meaningful work.”

The professional photographer and musician said he’s grateful to be able to help. He meets with business owners, politicians, and others and works on the premise of empathy, not sympathy.

“Instead of sympathy, which is ‘Oh you poor buggers,’ it’s empathy. Which is ‘This sucks. How can I help you fix it?’ That’s different,” he said.

“When I go talk to the mayor or somebody, it’s not about getting him to feel bad for me, it’s about getting him to understand from my point of view.”

Vienneau described what he does as a municipal service for an "awesome" city.

“A legacy for me would be that in 20 years some kid can go work his job at McDonalds in a chair and not have to worry about getting there by accessible cab or whatever,” he said.

“Or go on a blind date to the art gallery and be able to go right to the door and do all that stuff that everybody else takes for granted…We’re not looking for special treatment, we’re just looking for equal treatment.”