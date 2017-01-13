Halifax Mooseheads keep up red-hot play with shootout win over Drummondville Voltigeurs

It took a shootout goal by a rookie defenceman to settle a goaltending duel between two first-year puck stoppers.

Jared McIsaac scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Halifax Mooseheads won 2-1 against the Drummondville Voltiguers.

McIsaac, the second overall pick of the 2016 QMJHL entry draft, scored the goal against Olivier Rodrigue, the player selected immediately after him in June.

“I took two stupid penalties in the game. It was kind of my way of saying thank you to the boys,” said McIsaac.

Rodrigue made 31 saves, but it was fellow rookie Alexis Gravel who came away with the win with a 37-save night.

The 16-year-old Gravel bailed the team out multiple times, turning aside a shorthanded breakaway to help get the game to overtime and then an additional 10 saves in overtime.

Drummondville played a full two minutes of the extra frame on the power play after Halifax got caught for too many players on the ice.

“I made a mistake on the three-on-three, so I take responsibility for that mistake. We did a good job, we blocked shots and didn’t give them much,” said Max Fortier of the team’s crucial penalty kill in overtime. The unit killed five penalties in total.

Voltiguers defenceman Nicolas Beaudin opened the scoring in the second period, cutting between a pair of Mooseheads to pick up his second goal of the season.

Max Fortier leveled the score for the Mooseheads, picking up his 24th goal of the season and fifth goal in five straight games, cruising past a sprawling Voltiguers defender before beating Rodrigue.

Swiss centre Nico Hischier had his four-game goal streak come to an end. Prior to tonight, Hischier had five goals and five assists in his first three games back from the world juniors.

Former Halifax Mooseheads head coach Dominque Ducharme, now bench boss for Drummondville, was presented with a plaque recognizing his accomplishments as Canada head coach as the team won silver at the world juniors.

A video montage was shown highlighting his time with the Moose, mostly focusing on the 2013 Memorial Cup championship drive. He’s in the midst of his first season as head coach and general manager of the Voltiguers.

Ex-Moosehead Andrew Shewfelt played in his second game of the season after joining the Voltiguers as a 20-year-old. Shewfelt scored 58 points over 177 games with his hometown Halifax team.