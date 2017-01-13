'Now what?' Halifax university hosts panel discussion on possible effects of Trump presidency

A panel this week will discuss what impacts - both negative and positive - a Donald Trump presidency could mean for Halifax.

The Dalhousie University event President Trump: Now What? will feature two back-to-back panels with five speakers each, talking about implications of the American election on politics, gender, class, race, immigration, international trade, journalism and more.

“A lot of people are concerned,” Sylvain Charlebois, panel moderator and dean of the school’s Faculty of Management, said in an interview about the Wednesday sessions.



“With the shock of Nov.8 we thought it would be important to … try and understand what happened and what it means to the world to have a Trump/Pence administration.”

In the fall, the management faculty hosted a panel on the election but at the time Charlebois said Trump’s win wasn’t an issue since everyone was “convinced” it would be Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and they spent time discussing what changes she would bring.

“All three panelists are back (this) week, so they have some explaining to do,” Charlebois said with a laugh.

One local impact could be food systems, Charlebois said, with factors like a stronger economy in the U.S., weaker dollar here, and Trump’s potential immigration policies affecting productivity in America - all leading to products becoming more expensive.

“Canadians pocket books are likely to be affected by a Trump administration,” Charlebois said.

Although many disagree with Trump, Charlebois said Canada can’t afford to move away from vital economic ties to the U.S. The new administration could actually provide opportunities for Nova Scotia if “we play our cards well” with NAFTA and Washington when it comes to fisheries and seafood, he said.

Charlebois said he’s hopeful the federal government can work well economically with the Trump administration - but added everything is hypothetical since the president-elect loves to make bold Twitter statements and “we’re always 140 characters away from anything with Mr.Trump.”

“‘Canada you don’t want our milk? Then we don’t want your beef.’ That is a very plausible example of what could happen over the next year,” Charlebois said.