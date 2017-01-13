Talks to continue over the weekend in Nova Scotia teachers' contract dispute

HALIFAX — Talks are scheduled to continue in the Nova Scotia government's contract dispute with more than 9,000 public school teachers.

The Education Department says negotiators are taking a break today, but will resume on Saturday and Sunday.

The latest round of negotiations began earlier this week after the government asked the Nova Scotia Teachers Union to return to the bargaining table last month.

Contract negotiations fell apart Nov. 25 after the sides agreed to meet with a conciliator.

Teachers have twice rejected a contract offer their union executive recommended, and voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.