Young woman ticketed for backing into gas station employee in Lower Sackville

Police have ticketed a young woman after she hit a gas station employee with her car in a Lower Sackville parking lot on Thursday.

In a news release, RCMP say they responded to a collision at a gas station in Lower Sackville at about 11 p.m.

They say a worker was in the parking lot wearing reflective clothing, with an orange cone up in the area he was working when the woman backed into him.

He suffered injuries to his leg and was taken to the hospital by his family.