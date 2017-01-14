Man charged with attempted murder after serious assault in Nova Scotia

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at an apartment on School Street Friday when a 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Timothy Lake from Middleton has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested at the scene Friday and has been in custody ever since. He will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Jan. 16.

RCMP Const. Tammy Lobb said the man arrested and the woman in hospital are known to each other.

She said the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is continuing with the investigation. Earlier in the day she said police responded to a 911 medical assistance call at about 12 noon on Friday.

Speculation on what had happened at the apartment was rampant on social media with numerous rumours circulating.

Early Saturday morning yellow police tape was wrapped around the stairs of the third-floor apartment at the house. The third-floor apartment door was ajar and the window beside it was smashed.

An RCMP member on the scene at 9:20 a.m. Saturday said police were investigating a ‘serious incident’ but would not say more.

An RCMP Forensic Identification Services team from New Minas arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and two members donned blue suits and white booties as they carefully climbed the outside stairs to the top floor. One took photographs while the other had a clipboard taking notes. Once at the top they entered the apartment.

Pictures were also taken of the apartment building from all angles.

A man who lives in the apartment below the one where the incident occurred, said the third-floor apartment was rented by a young couple, probably in their 20s. He said they moved in sometime in October.

The neighbor, Rodney Budgell, said he and his girlfriend heard thumping, arguing, and a lot of noise coming from the third-floor apartment all night long until about 11 a.m. Friday. He said police and an ambulance arrived around noon.

Budgell, who moved into his apartment at the first of September, said the young couple above them arrived in October. Since then there have been three times police have been called to the apartment and on one occasion an ambulance was called as well. He said Friday was the fourth time.

Budgell said he called police in one of the previous incidents but was told the woman’s version of events didn’t match his.