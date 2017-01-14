Mount Saint Vincent hosts 1,800 powerful stories of missing and murdered indigenous women

More than 1,800 moccasin tops guide guests along the length of Mount Saint Vincent University’s Art Gallery as part of Walking With Our Sisters, a memorial that represents Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-spirit people and families.

The moccasin tops, or vamps, are left unfinished – a conscious choice that symbolizes the 1,180 lives cut short during the last thirty years.

In addition, 100 pairs of children’s vamps are also included, representing children who did not return to their families from residential schools.

For Joe Michael, a member of the Shubenacadie First Nation and former RCMP officer, the memorial has come to represent an issue has left its own mark on his family tree.

In 1936, his grandmother and his great aunt were murdered. The case went unsolved until recently, when after Michael retired, he investigated the crime for three and a half years.

“The closure for the family was heartbreaking,” he says. “We had a bringing home the spirits ceremony and a church service and we got a beautiful monument for them, which tells their story. That was 81 years ago and only now are we getting closure.”

Stories like Michael’s aren’t isolated to one region of the country or one era in time. In order to encompass the nation wide issue artists from Canada have contributed to the instillation, telling the stories of the family and people they’ve lost.

The instillation at Mount Saint Vincent marks the only stop in Atlantic Canada that the memorial has made as it has travelled across Canada and the US.

To commemorate the indigenous women lost in Atlantic Canada the installation also contains drawings of water vessels from each of the six indigenous nations in the region; Labrador Metis, Inuit, Labrador Mi’kmaw, Beothuk, Mi’kmaw and Maliseet.

“[The vessels] were one of the ways we connected to one another, one of the ways we travelled,” Kehisha Wilmot, a guide for the memorial, said.

Michael says he wants as many people as possible to attend.

“Don’t look it as a group, look at it as individuals,” he said. “That’s what I find, if you put it as a group then it loses the impact and it waters it down, but when it’s 1,800 individual stories then it becomes more powerful.”