Halifax Mooseheads can't keep up stellar PK in home loss to Victoriaville Tigres

After six games without giving up a power-play goal, the Victoriaville Tigres solved the Halifax Mooseheads tough penalty kill.

A trio of goals with the man advantage by the Tigres were enough to defeat the Mooseheads 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Centre. The last time Halifax’s penalty kill conceded a goal was Dec. 31 as the team killed off 34-straight penalties and picked up five wins in the process.

“Every game you have to learn something. We lost 3-2. It’s always fun when we win, but it’s rough to lose. We’ll figure it out and come back harder next time,” said sophomore Arnaud Durandeau.

Halifax struggled on the power play, failing to score in six attempts. The best chance came in the second period when Victoriaville’s Christopher Lanouette was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit to the head of Ben Higgins.

The advantage came to an end early as both teams combined for seven penalties in the second period. Higgins was able to finish the game.

“It’s tough because you play your best hockey when you’re composed. When you’re taking penalties and getting power plays, your energy and emotions are up and down. Not everybody is on the ice has a regular shift because of the penalties,” said forward Brett Crossley.

Entering the night, Victoriaville’s Russian winger Ivan Kosorenkov and Halifax’s Swiss centre Nico Hischier were tied for the league’s rookie goal-scoring lead with 28 each. Kosorenkov opened the scoring to temporarily take the lead, but a pair of third-period goals put Hischier back in the lead with 30 — and second overall in the league’s goal-scoring race.

Last season, Max Fortier was the only Moosehead to reach the 30-goal plateau.

The two third period goals by Hischier evened the score 2-2, but Victoriaville’s points leader Alexandre Goulet scored to regain the lead with the eventual game winner.

James Povall had 35 saves to pick up the win for the Tigres while Blade Mann-Dixon had 21 saves for the Mooseheads in the loss.

Victoriaville was without top NHL draft prospect Maxime Comtois after he aggravated an injury on Friday night.