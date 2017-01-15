Justin Trudeau to face 'tough questions' as town hall rolls into Dartmouth

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes to the stage on Monday night at the Dartmouth Sportsplex, a local politician says he’ll be answering questions from people across the political spectrum – all without vetting the questions ahead of time.

“Whether Canadians agree with him or are Liberal, or are not Liberal, they are all welcome,” Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP and Liberal backbencher Darren Fisher said in an interview Sunday.

Fisher and Mayor Mike Savage, who is also a Liberal, will play host to the Trudeau at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, as he arrives in Nova Scotia on his cross-country tour to connect with grassroots Canadians – an apparent response to accusations of focusing on courting wealthy donors.

Fisher has no preconceived notions of what might come up from those in the audience but expects some tough questions will be asked. But he says that is all part of the plan.

“I’m excited about the prospect about having people in my area, my riding, my community of asking these tough questions,” said Fisher. “The way this is designed is for Canadians to have their say.”

Expectations are for the town hall to be packed. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. while the town hall will start an hour later.