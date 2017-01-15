Popular high school basketball tournament in Nova Scotia cancelled due to work-to-rule situation

Friday the 13th was more than a nightmare for organizers, players and basketball fans in Cape Breton.

Organizers of the 36th annual New Waterford Coal Bowl Classic officially cancelled the national high school basketball tournament because of the Nova Scotia teachers work-to-rule job action.

A final decision on the tournament was expected to be made on Sunday, but with no guarantee an agreement would be reached between the teachers and the provincial government, the committee decided to make the announcement on Friday.

Jacqueline Poirier, co-chair of the Coal Bowl Classic, said the committee had to make a decision because of the volunteers and teams attending from out of province.

“It’s very disappointing — it’s an emotional day for me because when you say it’s cancelled, it’s true,” she said. “To think this is our 36th year and we had never had to cancel the tournament before, even with the worst of snow storms and blizzards, people still got to the gym for the games.”

The New Waterford Coal Bowl Classic started in 1982 and has been well supported by the Cape Breton community. This year’s tournament was originally scheduled for Feb. 6-11 at Breton Education Centre.

Former BEC Bear Gary McDonald played in the tournament the past two years, winning a Coal Bowl title with the host team in 2016.

McDonald said he feels sorry for the players.

“They are probably heartbroken,” said last year’s Coal Bowl MVP. “I feel so bad for them guys, I’m sure they were so excited, some of whom are in their last year.”

McDonald said playing in the Coal Bowl is something he will always remember.

“It was an honour to be able to play in the tournament,” he said. “The reason a lot of kids in New Waterford start playing basketball at a young age is because of the Coal Bowl Classic. It’s been going on for 35 years and for it not to happen this year, it’s pretty disappointing for the town and the players.”

Ten teams were expected to attend this year’s tournament including the host Bears, Memorial Marauders, Hants North Rural High School of Kennetcook, N.S., Avon View High School of Windsor, N.S., as well as teams from P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia and Ontario.

Poirier said many residents consider the Coal Bowl Classic as the town’s winter carnival.

“When you look at it — it’s the town’s tournament,” said the retired teacher. “Our town has been proud of the Coal Bowl Classic for the past 35 years — the prosperity for that week with businesses and restaurants, it’s a good week for everybody.”

Poirier feels bad for everyone involved in the long-standing tournament.

“I feel very sorry for the volunteers, the business that do well that week — I feel bad for the students, the players and the teams, I feel sorry for everybody, especially for the kids in Grade 12, it’s very sad for them and it’s not a good way to end your high school years.”

“We had no control over this and we are saddened, of course, but it is what it is and we have to move on,” said Poirier. “The thing is we can’t do anything about this. The Coal Bowl backs our teachers.”

Poirier said she spoke to a member of this year’s Bears team about the tournament being cancelled.

“One particular player told me the players were sad, but said they back the teachers,” she said. “The kids know that what’s going on is important and it’s a bigger cause and they know that.”