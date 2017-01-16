Accused in 2012 Cape Breton murder hires lawyer ahead of trial

Although the trial dates still need to be confirmed, a Glace Bay man charged with second-degree murder did confirm Monday he has secured a lawyer.

Thomas Ted Barrett, 41, is charged in connection with the May 2012 death of Laura Catherine Jessome of Bras d’Or whose remains were found inside a hockey bag along the shores of the Mira River in Marion Bridge. Jessome had been strangled.

Barrett elected his trial by Supreme Court judge and jury and the trial is to be held from May 1-19.

But Barrett had been having difficult forming a solicitor/client relationship with several proposed lawyers and one lawyer was forced to excuse herself from the case after being alerted to a conflict in that her firm had already represented a co-accused in the case, Morgan James MacNeil, 25, also of Glace Bay.

During a Supreme Court appearance Monday, the court was told Barrett is now represented by Zeb Brown of the Annapolis Valley.