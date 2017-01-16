Halifax's IWK Health Centre on national list for family-friendly visiting policy

The IWK Health Centre is one of two Nova Scotia hospitals that has committed to a ‘Better Together’ movement allowing for 24-hour visiting policies.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Foundation for Healthcare Improvement (CFHI) released a list of Canadian hospitals and healthcare organizations that have committed to adopting and/or have adopted “family presence” policies.

The Harbour View Hospital in Sydney Mines was the only other Nova Scotia hospital to make the list.

“I think that nobody knows the situation for a patient better than the patient themselves and/or the patient and family,” said Jocelyn Vine, the IWK’s vice president of patient care and chief nurse executive.

“They’re the experts on what are the goals, what are the things that are important to them and their healthcare.”

In a 2015 poll conducted for CFHI, nine in 10 Canadians supported the idea of getting rid of set visiting hours for families.

The organization also conducted a study in November, 2015 that found fewer than one in three Canadian hospitals had accommodating visiting policies.

Even fewer offered 24/7 access to designated family members.

Vine said at the IWK, the family presence model has been part of an evolving 20-year journey. She said they’ve long understood that patient care is better when they work closely with patients and families.

“Of course we’ve made gradual improvements and really strengthened the integration of patients and families as members of the care team in that time,” she said in an interview.

“I wouldn’t put a start or a stop on it. It’s constantly improving…I would say that maternity and children’s hospital have been on this journey for many years. Our patients and families are really some of our very best advisers.”

The IWK’s website notes there are no official visiting hours, but friends and visitors are asked to call ahead before arriving to ensure it's an appropriate time to visit.