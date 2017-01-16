From marijuana legalization to a gun crime strategy: 5 things Halifax police hope to get done in coming years

Halifax Regional Police have big plans for the next two years.

Police are currently taking their proposed budget through the municipality’s process, along with their list of 50 business unit deliverables for the next two fiscal years. The municipality’s Board of Police Commissioners got a presentation outlining those deliverables from ‎police policy and business initiatives advisor Kathleen Patterson on Monday.

Here are five items that stand out:

1. Opioids: Amid what has been called a nation-wide opioid crisis, Halifax police, working the province, the municipality and RCMP, want to come up with “an Opioid Misuse Strategy that will target at-risk populations and help to reduce harm.”

2. Marijuana: With marijuana expected to be legalized this spring, and confusion currently reigning in the local weed scene, Halifax police, again working with the province, the municipality and RCMP, want to develop a “Legalization of Marijuana Strategy that will ensure HRM is aligned and prepared for the change in legislation.”

3. Sexualized violence: With specific attention paid to university students and young people, Halifax police want to develop a “targeted approach to sexualized violence,” working with the municipality and RCMP.

4. Gun safety: After a violent year in Halifax, police want to work with RCMP and the public safety office – which is also working on a public safety strategy for this year – to “research, review and consult on gun crime in HRM.”

5. Community survey: Halifax police want to go to the community to find out what the people want from their police force. They’ll work with the province, the municipality, the Board of Police Commissioners and other police agencies “to ensure HRP has an understanding of the community expectations and attitudes toward police.”

Board asks for changes to police budget

Halifax’s Board of Police Commissioners will make a final recommendation to regional council at its meeting next week, but on Monday, it asked for a few changes to the force’s best case budget scenario.

Police came to the board last week with three budget scenarios: one asking for an increase of more than $1 million, one more or less holding the line on spending, and another with a reduced budget.

On Monday, the board chose the first scenario, but asked Chief Jean-Michel Blais to provide his input on a few changes for the next meeting.

“We’ve asked him to take a look at a few topics and to come back next week … with his final recommendation with input from the commission,” Deputy mayor and board chair Steve Craig said after Monday’s meeting.

The board found a few hundred thousand dollars in savings, by, among other things, decreasing $400,000 to be spent slowing down aggressive CAO Richard Butts-era vacancy management to $100,000 – an idea brought forward by Coun. Waye Mason.

“I hate vacancy management … but if we’re in the middle of it, I think phasing that out over the next few years might be the way to go rather than foregoing some of the asks and service enhancements,” Mason said.

Mason made a motion with that request for Blais’ input, along with another on the prospect of police only making five of seven new special hires they’d asked for.

“Each one of these positions will affect, to a certain degree, front-line policing,” Blais told the board.