Nova Scotia driver finds himself in icy situation after car crash

Hantsport firefighters rushed to Bog Road in the wee morning hours of Jan. 13 after hearing that a car crashed and was partially submerged in icy water.

Hantsport Deputy Fire Chief Paul Maynard said they received the call for help around 3:50 a.m.

“For us, it was a very high priority call,” said Maynard.

The single vehicle accident occurred along Bog Road in Falmouth.

“With the extremely variable weather conditions that we’ve been having, there’s a lot of areas that have that standing water,” said Maynard. “That’s usually just a regular ditch but there’s probably three or four feet of water along that section of the Bog Road.”

About 20 firefighters responded to the call, as did paramedics and the RCMP.

Maynard said the driver, and lone occupant, managed to get out of the vehicle via the window. He was then helped out of the ditch and assessed for exposure.

“Fortunately in this case, he landed upright in the water. It would’ve been a completely different story if he had of overturned his vehicle,” said Maynard. “There was certainly enough water there to submerge the passenger compartment of the vehicle.”

Maynard said the best thing a person can do when they are involved in a crash like that is to call 911. He said they trained professionals can help talk people through what to do while waiting for emergency responders to arrive on scene.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s standing water in a ditch or ice in a pond, for the weather going from -20 to +15 overnight, literally, the potential is there for trouble if people get out into areas where there’s ice or ponds or lakes,” said Maynard.