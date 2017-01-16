Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fields questions on oil pipelines, refugees, Trump in Dartmouth town hall

More than 2,000 people gathered in Dartmouth Monday night to hear from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who fielded questions ranging from immigration and aging hospitals to Trump and oil pipelines.

Trudeau walked out onto the main floor of the Sportsplex arena around 7:30 p.m. after being introduced by local Liberal MP’s and Mayor Mike Savage, to take questions in a town hall as part of his so-called national “listening tour.”

For the next hour, Trudeau paced around the floor and took questions from the crowd, which began with a woman asking what more could be done to speed up privately sponsored refugees getting into Canada.

One of the tougher questions of the night came from a Mi’kmaq woman who said Trudeau “always brings” up jobs when discussing new pipelines and the oil industry, but there isn’t enough emphasis placed on the green sector since that oil “should be left in the ground.”

Others asked about the possibility of partnering with the province to replace aging hospitals like the Victoria General, but Trudeau said the federal government can’t decide where money should be spent although they have a strong relationship with Premier Stephen McNeil and will provide funds for what's needed.

Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire was also in the crowd, and asked about what measures can be taken for mental health support for military members as they serve overseas as well as when they come home.