Nova Scotia couple share secret to 60-year long marriage

Earl and Audrey Morrell say the secret of their 60-year long marriage is a good fight from time to time.

“We have little spats now and then,” says Audrey.

“We tell each other what we think and when it’s over, it’s over. You’d never know the next day we had been upset. If you know his family, they don’t let you stay mad at them. You can’t.”

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family a few weeks early in November 2016 and on Dec. 27, the actual date of their anniversary, they shared some wine just the two of them.

Earl also gave his wife a diamond ring.

“For putting up with me for 60 years,” he says.

“I deserve a medal, don’t you think?” adds Audrey with a smile.

Earl spent 27 years in the Canadian military and is grateful to Audrey for holding the family together while he was away overseas or on training.

“She has been a sweetheart,” he says. “I still got her, it’s a wonder she hasn’t took off. She is one of the greatest people I know.”

Earl and Audrey started seeing each other a bit by chance.

He was supposed to pick up his girlfriend, Audrey’s cousin, from the Saint John ferry and take her to July 1 celebrations at the Digby rink. But bad weather cancelled the ferry crossing that day and instead he ended up meeting Audrey at the rink.

“I fell in love with her blue eyes right away and I have never regretted it,” says Earl.

Earl had been serving in Ontario, Germany and Halifax and was home on leave between postings when they met.

The next summer Audrey went up to Ontario to work in a food processing plant near where Earl was posted, and in 1956, they came home together for Christmas with the intention of getting married. They hadn’t told many people at all and so it wasn’t a big wedding.

When Earl asked Audrey’s parents, her father reached in his pocket and took out the $2 it was going to cost for the marriage licence.

The priest in Digby wouldn’t marry them on Christmas or Boxing Day but he was okay with Dec. 27.

The Morrells had four kids, Angie, Brenda, Karen, and Kevin, who just retired from his own career in the military.

When Earl retired from the military, they settled down in Brighton and Earl worked as a driver on the Cornwallis base.

They now live in Digby, where they first met all those years ago.

“It doesn’t seem like 60 years, time went fast,” says Audrey.