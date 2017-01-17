Developer suing over Halifax Blue Mountain Birch Cove decision

The company that wanted to develop part of the Blue Mountain Birch Cove lands is suing the municipality, seeking almost $120 million, claiming it “effectively expropriated” the land without compensation.

Halifax regional council voted in September to accept a staff recommendation not to allow development on the lands – the site of a park proposed 10 years ago – and to enter into negotiations with Annapolis Group, which owns 965 acres of the land, to purchase its share.

"Since HRM is not going to allow us to develop our lands, we are simply asking to receive fair compensation from the municipality for the lands that have been effectively expropriated," Rob Gillis, Annapolis Group vice chair says in a news release. "We don't want to be in this position, but HRM has given us no other choice."

Along with the allegation that the municipality “effectively expropriated the land,” Annapolis says the municipality “abused its authority for the purposes of harming Annapolis including acting in bad faith and discriminating against Annapolis,” and that the municipality “has been unjustly enriched at the expense of Annapolis.”

The company says it’s been trying to negotiate a “fair agreement” with HRM, but the municipality has “intentionally dragged out this process for years” and ignored a controversial facilitator’s report that recommended allowing development.