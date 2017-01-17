Charges laid after 18 cats left abandoned in Nova Scotia hoarding case

The SPCA has laid animal cruelty charges in a trio of Nova Scotia cases, including one where 18 cats were recovered from a hoarding situation.

In that case, a release from the Nova Scotia SPCA said Tuesday that they’d had a complaint of alleged cat abandonment at a New Minas area residence in early August 2016.

Upon arriving, cruelty officers found an unoccupied home with a “serious hoarding situation.” Due to the amount of debris inside, the SPCA said it took officers 3.5 months to find and remove 18 cats from the property.

Teresa and Johanna Steadman are both facing four different animal cruelty charges including causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide medical attention when an animal is wounded, and confining an animal in an unsanitary area.

Both women are scheduled to be in court Tuesday at the Kentville Court House.

In the second case, the SPCA investigated the roadside abandonment of four cats in Annapolis County. Three of the cats were located (one of them dead), and one remains missing.

Naomi Budgell of Lawrencetown and Rodney Budgell of Middleton have both been charged with causing an animal to be in distress, and both are due in court Feb. 27 in Annapolis Royal provincial court.

For the third case, SPCA officers exhumed two cats from a shallow grave behind an apartment complex in North Kentville while investigating a public complaint last October. The remains were sent to the pathology lab at the Agricultural College in Truro for a necropsy.