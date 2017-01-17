Excavator topples while demolishing building in Nova Scotia, neighbouring house damaged
An excavator toppled over as the operator was demolishing a house at 51 Caledonia St. in North Sydney at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
No one was injured.
Cape Breton Regional Police and Cape Breton Regional Municipality officials are assessing the damage and are waiting for the officials from Occupational Health and Safety and the Department of labour to arrive.
The neighbouring house was damaged.
