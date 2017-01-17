Man chased out of Sackville restaurant after trying to steal cash register

A man was chased out of a Sackville restaurant when he tried to steal the cash register.

The RCMP say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to an eatery on Sackville Drive in relation to the robbery attempt.

After trying to steal the register, police say the man fled the restaurant after employees and customers confronted him.

A police service dog and officers searched for the suspect but he couldn’t be located.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, dark track pants with a light coloured line down the side of a pant leg, dark coloured shoes and dark gloves, the RCMP say in a press release.

He also had his face covered.

In an interview, RCMP spokesman Cpl. Dal Hutchinson was unable to provide the address for the restaurant.

