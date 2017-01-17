Meaningful sentences: Halifax students create greeting cards for prisoners and their loved ones

A dog waiting patiently for its master to come home. A giant finger picking a nose. Words of inclusion written in calligraphic script.

These are just a few of the unique greeting card styles designed by a group of NSCAD University students for people in prison and their families.

The project evolved from a realization that those with incarcerated loved ones had difficulty finding greeting cards that conveyed relevant messages.

NSCAD University professor May Chung said she first entertained the idea following a conversation three years ago with El Jones.

Last year, Jones and LaMeia Reddick gathered quotations from those who were incarcerated as well as their family and friends. They provided those to Chung and her 21 design students.

On Jan. 3, each student randomly picked a quotation. They had until Tuesday to present a finished product and meet with guests to discuss the project.

The students described the experience as challenging, moving and rewarding. They said they didn’t realize there was a place in the market for these cards.

“I actually have a friend whose father is in prison and I was talking to her about this project the other day and she said ‘What a coincidence. I wanted to send a card to my dad and the only thing that seemed appropriate for me to send was a card that said thinking of you,’” recalled student Sophie Nairn.

“So that was what she ended up with. She felt really touched that this was a project that we were working on. It was this conversation being started about there being a need for this.”

Chung said people are already interested in placing orders for her students’ creations, including Kim Pate, past executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies.

“Now this thing has legs because we realized that when you do something that’s useable, there’s a demand for it,” Chung said.

“Selling is easy, but what do you do with the money? We as a group have to discuss that. How do we honour those people that gave us their words? Because ideas start with words.”

The students took the words and their research into incarceration in Nova Scotia seriously. Chung said they wanted to create cards that would resonate.

Jim Xi’s quote was longer than most, so he focused on words rather than images. He crumpled paper and then smoothed it out again to use as background for his text before transferring it to the greeting card.