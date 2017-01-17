Nova Scotia store employee transforms into toy doctor, saves stuffed penguin

WINDSOR, N.S. — When Mike Brown returned to work after Christmas, he had no idea he would become a toy doctor.

But for Brown, who enjoys helping others, taking on the role of a real-life Doc McStuffins came naturally.

“It's about the first time playing the role of Doc McStuffins,” said Brown, with a laugh, after he successfully repaired an ailing stuffed penguin.

The incident transpired just before the new year.

Windsor resident Jo Ann Jackson purchased two penguin Flashlight Friends for her twin granddaughters, Brooke and Paige, when Home Hardware's Christmas Toy Land opened. When Brooke's toy broke, she asked, through tears, for Jackson to bring it to Doc McStuffins — a popular Disney character that repairs broken toys in her backyard playhouse clinic.

Jackson stopped by Home Hardware with the broken toy hoping to get a replacement. Unfortunately, the store didn't have any more in stock, and couldn't order more in. That's when Brown, who is a receiver at Home Hardware, was called upon to see if he could take a peek inside.

“He took that little penguin apart like a toy surgeon and found the wires had disconnected,” wrote Jackson in a Facebook post commending the outstanding customer service she received that day.

“(Manager) Lori Anne ran to the shelf and got him a soldering iron and 40 minutes after I arrived, the little Penguin’s belly lit up. By that time there had been four staff on the job and they were absolutely amazing.”

Brown said it took several attempts to repair the toy but he was determined.

“I took it apart and there were two wires so I soldered those back on. I put it back together and it still didn't work. So I took it back apart. I did this like six or seven times back and forth until finally it lit up,” said Brown.

“I didn't really expect much out of it — just a thank you or whatever. Then the next thing we know, she writes this big article (on Facebook),” said Brown, who has been the centre of attention since the social media post was shared.

Brown said he enjoys helping others – just the other day he boosted a woman's car on his way in to work – and was glad he could bring a smile to the child's face.

Windsor Home Hardware's owner, Jeff Redden, said they pride themselves in providing good customer service and hearing about how Brown saved the day is a great example.

“I wasn't even working that day so this was all totally an initiative on the three or four staff that were involved in that and Mike took the lead to take on the option of fixing it. I'm very proud and very pleased,” said Redden.

“He was a pretty shy guy, pretty quiet, and to watch him grow over the past 10 years to the point that he's this confident sales associate who takes initiative like this, is just extremely rewarding as a business owner.”

Jackson said she took to social media to let others know about the good deed mainly because those positive experiences often go unreported.

“Just having all of them to take that time to do that was amazing and I thought good customer service should be celebrated,” said Jackson in a phone interview.

She said her granddaughter was delighted to have the penguin back, and it wouldn't have been possible without the help of the staff.