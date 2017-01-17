Nova Scotia firefighters get winter grassfire under control

Yarmouth firefighters responded to a grassfire Tuesday afternoon on the west side of Regent Street in the town’s south end.

Firefighters got the call around 3 p.m. and had the blaze under control pretty quickly.

The main priority was protecting nearby structures, said platoon chief Peter Winship.

The cause of the fire was not known.

While it may seem early for grassfires, it is not unheard of to have one at this time of year, Winship said.