Three more points for Nico Hischier as Halifax Mooseheads beat Screaming Eagles in shootout

After dropping four straight games to their provincial rivals, the Halifax Moosheads battled back for a hard-fought road win.

Halifax erased two-goal deficits twice en route to a 5-4 win over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles at Centre 200 in Sydney.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored a power-play goal late in the third to force overtime. Two saves by Alexis Gravel and goals by Ben Higgins and Jared McIsaac in the shootout competition gave the Herd the win.

“I’m really happy about the way we competed in that game and pushed back. We played with more poise in the second half, made good plays and showed a lot of character to come back,” said head coach André Tourigny.

Nico Hischier scored his 31st goal and added two assists in the win. Earlier in the day, the Swiss forward was named captain of Team Orr for the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game on Jan. 30 in Quebec City.

“He was lights out. It was his best performance since he’s been back from the world juniors,” Tourigny said.

Trade acquisitions Jake Coughler and Frédéric Aubé both scored for Halifax. Gravel faced 46 shots, including 22 in the first period.

Cape Breton rookie Drake Batherson was named first star after dishing three assists.