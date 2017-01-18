Halifax exhibit features artwork created by people with dementia and their caregivers

The latest exhibit at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia will for the first time feature artwork created by people with dementia and their caregivers.

Dale Sheppard, curator of education and public programs at the AGNS, said a wall panel quote beside their Artful Afternoon exhibit, opening Thursday night, best sums up the sentiment of those who contributed.

“Art belongs to everyone. Everyone has the opportunity to be who they are when they make art,” said one participant.

Artful Afternoon is a partnership between the AGNS and the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia. Since 2014, the art appreciation program has offered monthly workshops with professional artists for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Participants have tried painting, sketching, sculpting and felting. This is the first time a selection of the program’s artworks will be exhibited in the gallery.

Bess Forrestall is the latest artist and art educator working with program participants and oversaw the work on display.

“Often we hear that after they leave Artful Afternoon, (people with dementia and their partners) will continue talking about what they did days after they attended,” said Linda Bird, director of programs and services with the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia.

“It’s a safe environment where people come together, and often you don’t know who has the disease and who doesn’t… Partners often say that they leave their caregiving at the door. They’re just a couple again and they’re enjoying an afternoon out.”

Bird said the disease can be socially isolating for families, and programs like Artful Afternoon bring joy and a sense of community to participants who still face stigma.

“People don’t talk about it, so one of the great things about this exhibition is to get people going by, noticing, reading, talking about it, talking to their families, getting them to know the signs, getting them to participate in programs like this that give quality of life and dignity back to people,” she said.

The exhibit will run until May 28. Thursday night’s gallery event includes a lecture by Dr. Kenneth Rockwood from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. followed immediately by the exhibition launch.

“When they’re (participants) in the gallery it’s amazing they’ll look at an art work and start to tell stories about their past,” Sheppard said.