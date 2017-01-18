Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call

A store employee in Bedford says she was so "freaked out" by a disturbing phone call, she needed to be escorted out after her shift ended.

The worker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she received a phone call Tuesday while working at a store in Sunnyside Mall from a man who claimed he was inquiring about making a return.

According to the woman, the male caller then began talking about masturbation, and used terms such as being “rock hard” and “cum.”

“I got freaked out,” said the employee. “It was weird.”

She told Metro another employee escorted her to the parking lot when her shift was over that day because she was so disturbed. Security also walked out another woman, she said.

The woman said her store was one of five at the mall contacted by what they believe to be the same man on Tuesday. She claimed the other four stores also had female employees.

Another woman who emailed Metro about what happened at Sunnyside said the man asked one female employee to stay on the line “until he finishes.”

Later Tuesday afternoon, the same situation is believed to have happened at a business in Dartmouth Crossing.

Halifax Regional Police spokeswoman Const. Dianne Penfound could only confirm a complaint of a harassing phone call being made to an employee at a business in Dartmouth Crossing’s Hector Gate around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.