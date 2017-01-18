Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax

The big screen is coming to the largest children’s hospital in Atlantic Canada.

On Wednesday, the IWK Health Centre announced that Cineplex, in partnership with the hospital and the IWK Foundation, will be transforming the O.E. Smith Auditorium into a new theatre where patients and their families can watch movies and other entertainment.

The movies will be free for patients and their families and is scheduled to open in May.

“We all know and appreciate the enjoyment of the movie-going experience. Being able to bring the Cineplex theatre experience to the IWK creates a wonderful opportunity for children and families to be transported from the daily routines of their hospital stay to a world of action, adventure and fun,” says Tracy Kitch, President and CEO of the IWK Health Centre, in a statement.

“In addition, this technology and equipment will also provide us with a modern space for teaching, learning and other community events that take place at the IWK Health Centre.”