Man, woman charged after crack cocaine, replica gun found in Halifax: police

A man and a woman are facing drug charges after police say they seized crack cocaine and a replica handgun from a home in Halifax.

According to Halifax Regional Police, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Highfield Park Drive and Victoria Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 13, and arrested three people.

The stop led to a search warrant taking place in the 2000 block of Isleville Street in Halifax, where police allege they found the crack cocaine, gun and drug paraphernalia.

Maurice Sinclaire Parris, 28, and a 25-year-old woman, who police haven’t identified, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.