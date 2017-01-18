Man, woman charged after crack cocaine, replica gun found in Halifax: police
A home was searched by officers after a traffic stop resulted in three people being arrested.
A man and a woman are facing drug charges after police say they seized crack cocaine and a replica handgun from a home in Halifax.
According to Halifax Regional Police, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Highfield Park Drive and Victoria Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 13, and arrested three people.
The stop led to a search warrant taking place in the 2000 block of Isleville Street in Halifax, where police allege they found the crack cocaine, gun and drug paraphernalia.
Maurice Sinclaire Parris, 28, and a 25-year-old woman, who police haven’t identified, are each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.
Parris was also in court Monday on charges of breaching his probation.