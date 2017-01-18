Dalhousie researcher's discovery may lead to new heart treatments

A Dalhousie Medical School researcher has made a discovery that could open the door to new treatments for cardiac patients.

Dr. Alex Quinn, in collaboration with researchers in the US, the UK and Germany, has shown for the first time that scar tissue in damaged parts of the heart can still electrically connect with healthy tissue.

“Up until now what the understanding has been is that scar blocks electrical activity, and we’ve now shown that basically that is not always the case,” explained Quinn.

This is important, Quinn said, because it suggests a potential to “steer” scar cells, or to teach them to do what cardiologists want.

One of the next steps is to understand why and under what circumstances the scar cells electrically connect.

“After you have a heart attack you get scars, and then you can get arrhythmias or other heart failure problems,” he said.

“If we can teach (the cells), then after you have a heart attack we can tell your scar cells to be electrically connected and that may prevent arrhythmias, it may improve pump function. Basically it opens the potential for new treatments for people who’ve had a heart attack.”

Although such treatments are still a long way off, Quinn said the discovery is an important one.

“It’s early days and we’re maybe a long way off from it being something where you’re popping a pill to do that,” he said.

“But I think it has opened the door and other people are going to jump on this ship, that’s for sure.”