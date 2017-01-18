Floating boardwalk coming to Halifax waterfront with Queen's Marque construction

Big change is coming to the Halifax waterfront over the next three years, but those in charge say they’re trying to keep public disruption to a minimum.

Construction officially began this week on the Armour Group’s Queen’s Marque project, the 10-storey, 450,000-square-foot development atop the area historically known as Queen’s Landing – which runs along Lower Water Street, bordered by George Street and Prince Street.

The project is expected to take three years and means the boardwalk between George and Prince streets will be removed. Waterfront Development Corporation announced plans Wednesday to create a temporary floating boardwalk in its place.

“We know that, putting our minds to it, we can frame this in a very positive way,” acting president and CEO of Waterfront Development Corporation, Jennifer Angel said in an interview.

“The boardwalk was one way we thought we would be able to ensure minimal disruption to the pedestrian walkway that is the waterfront.”

The boardwalk will run from about two thirds up the Cable Wharf, where Murphy’s on the Water is located, to the end of the North Museum Wharf, where CSS Acadia is docked. Angel said the boardwalk will be made up of a number of floating docks which will be “more akin to walking on land than water, although you’ll be pretty close to the water, which is, we think, a pretty interesting experience in itself.”

Angel said the corporation is also creating a “robust, and we think, interesting, way-finding signage program” to guide people around the waterfront, changing as construction moves along.

Waterfront Development Corporation – which is owned and funded by the Nova Scotia government – announced Wednesday it’s adding another $1.8 million to its contribution to the project for a total of about $6.5 million.