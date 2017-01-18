Halifax Mooseheads experience at Scotiabank Centre makes top 100 sports list

Hey Halifax, have you Herd the news?

The stadium-ranking-and-reviewing website, Stadium Journey, ranked the Halifax Mooseheads experience at the Scotiabank Centre in the top 100 in North America – at 39th out of 761 stadium experiences it reviewed in 2016.

That puts Halifax at No. 2 in Canada, behind only the Winnipeg Jets’ MTS Centre, and No. 4 out of hockey teams on the list, behind Winnipeg, the Minnesota Wild’s Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota Golden Gophers Mariucci Arena at the University of Minnesota.

The list also puts Halifax ahead of legendary venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Stadium Journey’s top 100 list praises the Scotiabank Centre for being “located in the heart of downtown, offering excellent options for the game day experience.”

“One can spend the day exploring the sights of the Historic Properties, admiring artefacts at the Maritime Museum, and enjoying local crafts at the Seaport Farmers’ Market, the longest continually run farmer’s market in North America,” it says. “Dining options are seemingly endless and within walking distance of the arena.”

In the site’s full review of the arena, it scored 4.6 out of five stars, including five out five in the atmosphere, neighbourhood and fans categories.

The big upgrades made to the arena in 2015 – new seating, new food, new washrooms – seem to have boosted the scores, with the reviewer noting the new seats are “a much needed upgrade over the old hard orange metal seats that were falling apart.”

While the ranking might seem like good news for the Herd, a tongue-in-cheek press release from the team says No. 39 isn’t good enough – and it’s considering legal action.

“This is an outrage,” says Mooseheads business operations vice president Brian Urquhart in the release.

A look at some of the big-name venues Halifax beat out:

#42 Toronto Raptors, Air Canada Centre

“The Raptors are putting together an elite league experience and Jurassic Park is becoming a bucket list item.”

#53 New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden

“Madison Square Garden is an arena that is just loaded with tradition. You don't get the title "The World's Most Famous Arena” for nothing.”

#69 Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium

“It is a one of a kind stadium that leaves expressions of amazement on the faces of fans as they walk in for the first time.”

#91 Chicago Cubs, Wrigley Field