Man charged with Dartmouth break and enter after being caught with stolen whipper snipper

Safe to say this man isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

Early Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police officers with the East Quick Response Unit were on general patrol and noticed a man acting suspiciously on a path near Charlottetown Way in Dartmouth.

According to a release, police stopped the man who was carrying a whipper snipper, saw kit, grinder sander kit and work gloves.

He was put under arrest for possession of stolen property, and taken into custody without incident.

It was eventually determined that the recovered items were taken from a residence in the area. Patrol members later found the owner at a residence on Bowser Avenue.

As a result of this arrest, investigators searched a residence off Charlottetown Way and found what are believed to be even more stolen items.

Drew Anton Carter, 47, has been charged with one count of break and enter and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday.